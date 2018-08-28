Search

Police launch appeal after BMW stolen overnight

PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 November 2018

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen overnight.

Gosford Road, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

The car was stolen from Gosford Road, Beccles, between 9pm on Thursday, November 1 and 5.50am on Friday, November 2.

The stolen car is described as a blue BMW 320 with the registration RF53 AHG.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “If you saw the car being taken, driven in the area or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/63490/18.”

