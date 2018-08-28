“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

A man has described his horror after a man was stabbed when trouble broke out at a flat in Norwich.

Police were called to Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, following reports of a disturbance in a property.

A little while later officers received a second call from paramedics reporting a man with stab wounds in Ber Street.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered injuries during the disturbance and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 52-year-old man, who did not want to be named, but who lives in Foulgers Opening near to where trouble broke out on Thursday evening (August 30), said: “There was an awful lot of trouble here last night. All hell broke loose, it was terrible.”

The man said he had not been well recently and was in bed when the trouble started at a nearby property, but soon became aware that something was going on.

He said: “I’ve not been very well recently and was actually in bed but there was such a commotion it just shook me out of bed.

“There was shouting, screaming it sounded like things were being thrown around - it sounded like someone was being murdered.”

The man said he rushed over to the window to see what was going on and describes one man running away from the scene before a woman also left the flat before police then arrived in numbers.

He said: “There were at least 12 of them (police).”

The witness said arrests were made following the trouble with officers remaining in the area today.

Two police cars were also still at the scene on Friday (August 31) morning.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Foulgers Opening at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

The spokesman said three men. aged 28, 46, and 51, were arrested at a property in Foulgers Opening on suspicion of assault.

All were taken to custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.