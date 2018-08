Wanted man Alexander Hewitt arrested

Alexander Hewitt was arrested in Happisburgh. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence has been detained.

61-year-old Alexander Hewitt, who was wanted in the West Norfolk area, was arrested in Happisburgh last night.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the media for their assistance in publicising this appeal.”