A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police were called to the incident which took place in a flat in Camperdown shortly after 12pm.

The victim has been taken to the James Paget Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Officers believe the people involved are known to one another and there is no wider threat to members of the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.