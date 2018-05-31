Man arrested in connection with robbery on last night of Cromer Carnival
PUBLISHED: 16:16 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 28 August 2018
Archant
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery on the final night of Cromer Carnival.
Norfolk police said it took place in Shipdham Avenue on Saturday, August 18.
A police spokesman said: “The man was arrested on August 22 and questioned at Aylsham police investigation centre. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
The offence was originally reported as an assault, however, following further investigations police said it was now being treated as a robbery, after it was established a ring was stolen from the victim during the incident.
As reported at the time, a woman was left suffering concussion after an attack on a couple near the carnival field just after midnight. Police said a man and woman were approached by a group of people and attacked. The man did not suffer any injuries.
Cromer Carnival is the highlight of the summer season in the sunny seaside town.
Comments have been disabled on this article.