Man arrested in connection with robbery on last night of Cromer Carnival

A man was arrested on the last night of Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery on the final night of Cromer Carnival.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police said it took place in Shipdham Avenue on Saturday, August 18.

A police spokesman said: “The man was arrested on August 22 and questioned at Aylsham police investigation centre. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The offence was originally reported as an assault, however, following further investigations police said it was now being treated as a robbery, after it was established a ring was stolen from the victim during the incident.

As reported at the time, a woman was left suffering concussion after an attack on a couple near the carnival field just after midnight. Police said a man and woman were approached by a group of people and attacked. The man did not suffer any injuries.

Cromer Carnival is the highlight of the summer season in the sunny seaside town.