More than 1,100 Suffolk drivers caught speeding in police crackdown

A week-long police crackdown on speeding drivers saw more than 1,100 motorists caught in Suffolk. PA Photo: Andrew Parsons. Archant

More than 1,100 drivers were caught speeding by police in Suffolk during a week-long enforcement campaign.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit and vans from the Suffolk Safety Camera Partnership were deployed across Suffolk to carry out checks last month.

The crackdown aimed to highlight the relationship between speed and fatal and serious accidents on the county’s roads.

A total of 1,168 drivers were caught speeding during the initiative – with 998 of them caught by fixed or mobile camera sites.

Another 170 were caught by officers on patrol, with the enforcement carried out as part of a week-long European-wide campaign co-ordinated by TISPOL between Monday, August 6 and Sunday, August 12.

Chief Insp Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “Speeding is recognised as one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which leads to people being killed or serious injured in a collision along with drink driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“We target these and other types of offences all year round but these campaigns allow to raise awareness among drivers and explain the consequences of speeding.

“Drivers should adjust their speed to suit the conditions on the road and be aware of hazards. The higher your speed, the less time you have to react. Think…could you stop in time if something unexpected happened in front of you?”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, said: “Excess speed is one of the major causes of death and injury on Suffolk’s roads.

“Drivers who flout the speed limits put themselves and innocent people at considerable risk which is unacceptable. That’s why I totally support and congratulate the Suffolk Roads Policing officers for their recent enforcement campaign.

“Sadly too many motorists are flouting the limits, but I really hope the message will eventually resonate with everyone that they are there for a reason and that is to keep all road users safe and sound.

Motorists caught speeding are issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence, or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.