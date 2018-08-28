Search

Crews tackle fire in Wells after sofa set alight

PUBLISHED: 12:05 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:11 02 September 2018

Two fire crews put out a blaze at a home in Wells after a sofa was accidentally set alight. Photo: Denise Bradley

Two fire crews put out a blaze at a home in Wells after a sofa was accidentally set alight. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A house fire was extinguished in Wells-next-the-Sea this morning after a sofa was accidentally set alight.

Two fire engines from Wells and Fakenham were called to the scene at 10.18am, where they battled the flames in the living room of a property in Northfield Avenue.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a house fire, where we extinguished the flames and ventilated the property.”

The fire, which occurred in a street near to Wells’ East Quay, is not believed to have been started deliberately.

Fire fighters left the scene just after 11am, where they wore breathing apparatus, and used hoses, a fire hydrant and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze.

No one was thought to have been injured.

