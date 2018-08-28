Crews tackle fire in Wells after sofa set alight

Two fire crews put out a blaze at a home in Wells after a sofa was accidentally set alight. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A house fire was extinguished in Wells-next-the-Sea this morning after a sofa was accidentally set alight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two fire engines from Wells and Fakenham were called to the scene at 10.18am, where they battled the flames in the living room of a property in Northfield Avenue.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We attended a house fire, where we extinguished the flames and ventilated the property.”

The fire, which occurred in a street near to Wells’ East Quay, is not believed to have been started deliberately.

Fire fighters left the scene just after 11am, where they wore breathing apparatus, and used hoses, a fire hydrant and thermal imaging cameras to tackle the blaze.

No one was thought to have been injured.