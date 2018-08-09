Search

Fire crews still on scene at large-scale fire which affected 10 acres

PUBLISHED: 09:57 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 09 August 2018

Firefighters tackling the blaze off Norwood Road in Brandon. Picture: Paul Meader

Fire crews are still on scene following a large-scale forestry fire close to an industrial estate, which is believed to have been started by a campfire.

Reported at 6.38pm yesterday [Wednesday], the blaze was in undergrowth off Norwood Road in Brandon, close to a number of factory and shop units.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said at 7pm the fire was affecting a 60m by 60m area of undergrowth, which was well alight.

By 7.50pm an area of 10 acres was involved.

Engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were dispatched to the incident - with six appliances constantly on site at the height of the incident.

Firefighters were at the scene throughout the night and as of 12.25pm this afternoon {Thursday] an engine and water carrier from Newmarket were on scene.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two acres of the undergrowth were showing as hot spots.

Paul Meader, who was at the scene of the fire, said: “The retained crews that attended would have been just getting home after finishing their day jobs to be called out to fight a fire that could have been avoided.

“You don’t realise what hard conditions the firefighters are up against until you see it close up.

“Areas were being reignited by a change in the wind and spreading fire back towards those with the hoses, putting them in real danger.

“Obviously their experience and skill reduces the danger must never the less it is still there.”

Mark Hardingham, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has received an increase in calls during the prolonged period of extreme hot and dry weather.

“Standing crops, grass, trees and undergrowth are currently tinder dry, which is why we are seeing an increase in these types of fires.

“Although some of Suffolk has seen periods of rain recently, the forecast is for warm, dry, sunny weather again. It is important that everyone remains vigilant and is aware of the fire risks when out in the open.

Our advice is to:

• Only barbecue at home

• Put out cigarettes properly

• Do not leave glass outside

• Dial 999 if you see a fire

The Brandon Fire Station Facebook page thanked the “kind members of the public” who brought refreshments and drinks to the crews who spent hours at the scene.

