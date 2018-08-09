Crews called to large fire in the open near Norfolk coast

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Trimingham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have been called to a large fire in the open near the north Norfolk coast.

Crews from Cromer, Aylsham and Mundesley Fire Stations were called to the blaze off Cromer Road in Trimingham at 8.52am today (Thursday, August 9).

The first crew arrived at the scene at 9.05am, and the blaze was extinguished within the next 20 minutes using hoses.

A spokesman said the fire caused a secondary blaze, which was allowed to burn itself out.

One fire engine was still on the scene at 10.35am.