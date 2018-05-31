Search

Crazy craft take to the waves in annual carnival raft race

PUBLISHED: 17:15 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:49 19 August 2018

'Castaway' crew members (from left): Emma White, Maff Sharp, Rob Emery and Adam Groom. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Crazy craft taking part in Sheringham Carnival’s annual raft race included barrels tied together with string, a foam insulation and body board contraption and a catamaran created from 200 two litre milk cartons held together with industrial cling film.

Steve Smith and Nigel Sims get ready to launch their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSteve Smith and Nigel Sims get ready to launch their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The event, which was organised by Lobster pub landlord Graham Deans, who is carnival events manager, saw seven teams compete for trophies, with town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft and deputy mayor Liz Withington also picking out the best dressed and wackiest raft winners.

Teams included a crew from the town’s Tesco store, who built a raft in a stock room in their spare time, carnival volunteers Steve Smith and Nigel Sims, whose marine conservation-themed raft was made up of waste including milk cartons, plastic goal posts and a giant Connect 4 game, and Emma White and friends, who sailed their raft dressed as the cast of the Tom Hanks film Castaway.

Steve Smith and Nigel Sims drift into shore on their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSteve Smith and Nigel Sims drift into shore on their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Playpark Revamp committee member Mrs White, who has taken part in the race for the past four years, said: “We originally did it to raise funds, but it is just a bit mad so we carried on just for the fun of it.”

Helped along by a strong westerly wind and the cheers of hundreds of spectators, rafts raced from the central beach outside Ellie’s cafe, ending up a couple of hundred yards further along the coast.

Steve Smith and Nigel Sims with their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSteve Smith and Nigel Sims with their 200-milk carton catamaran. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

After losing out last year to a surfboard paddle steamer, RNLI crew members Andy Trend and Steve Price were delighted to come in first on their drain pipe and insulating foam raft held together with gaffer tape.

The pair were closely followed by Lobster pub regulars Simon Page, Alex Grice and Stephen Nurse, who took second place on their barrel raft, with Yoga instructor Emily Moll and her crew coming in third, also on a traditional barrel raft.

Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Deans thanked all those who helped make the event a success, including Sheringham RNLI and Coastguard, paramedics standing by on the beach and carnival committee members and volunteers.

He added: “We had a phenomenal number of people turning out to watch, we’ve had great weather and, all in all, it has been another very successful carnival event.”

Steve Smith, who was delighted his craft made it to shore in one piece after taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSteve Smith, who was delighted his craft made it to shore in one piece after taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dragging the rafts to shore after the race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLDragging the rafts to shore after the race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

'Bride' Kevin Webb, who ended up in the water while taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL'Bride' Kevin Webb, who ended up in the water while taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

'Castaway' crew members (from left): Emma White, Maff Sharp, Rob Emery and Adam Groom. Photo: KAREN BETHELL'Castaway' crew members (from left): Emma White, Maff Sharp, Rob Emery and Adam Groom. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

'Bride' Kevin Webb, who ended up in the water while taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL'Bride' Kevin Webb, who ended up in the water while taking part in Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The winning RNLI raft, which was made from drain pipes and insulating foam. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe winning RNLI raft, which was made from drain pipes and insulating foam. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Kali Yoga crew. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe Kali Yoga crew. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

'Bride' Kevin Webb gets a dunking at Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL'Bride' Kevin Webb gets a dunking at Sheringham Carnival raft race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

