NDR crash holds up traffic

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Traffic is moving slowly on the NDR following an accident.

The single-vehicle crash was holding up traffic on the A1270 and Thorpe End roundabout heading westbound as of around 5.30pm.

Police are on the scene and have said traffic is moving slowly.

No one was injured.