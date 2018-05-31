Motorbike rider and passenger taken to hospital after crash
PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:39 06 August 2018
Chris Bishop
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision which happened at Hunstanton yesterday afternoon.
Officers were called around 4pm to reports of a collision involving motorbike and a black Nissan Micra at Redgate Hill on the A149.
The rider and passenger of the motorbike were both injured and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed while officers dealt with the collision and it was reopened at 6pm.
Traffic was directed via Old Hunstanton and Righstead. Roads through both villages because gridlocked in both directions, along with King’s Lynn and Cromer Roads in Hunstanton.
Anyone who may have saw the collision should contact the Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 327 of August 5.
Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.
