Multiple emergency services at serious traffic crash

PUBLISHED: 19:44 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:44 30 August 2018

Emergency services attended at crash on Station Road near East Rudham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Emergency services attended at crash on Station Road near East Rudham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Three fire service crews are assisting police and ambulance services at a serious traffic crash.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident just after 6pm today (August 30) at Station Road in East Rudham.

Two fire crews from Fakenham and one from Massingham were on the scene at 6.30pm and were still there at 7.30pm.

