Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crash involving a van and a car causes delays in Norwich near St Andrew’s Carpark

PUBLISHED: 07:57 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 09 August 2018

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police have been called to a collision involving a car and a van at the Charing Cross junction with Duke Street near St Andrew’s Car Park in the city centre this morning.

Officers where called to incident, at around 6.30am following reports of a collision between a Mercedes Sprinter Van and a Renault Megane causing the road to be partially blocked.

No one was injured in the incident and no other emergency services where called.

At 8am officers where still at the scene awaiting vehicle recovery.

On Twitter, Norwich Bus Updates warned passengers that services may be delayed due to the incident. The account tweeted that while the incident didn’t occur on any specific route: “diverting and queuing traffic may affect other roads in the city.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast