Serious crash on Norwich roundabout
PUBLISHED: 00:09 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 00:19 21 August 2018
Google Maps
Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47.
Police, ambulance and fire services were called at 11.18pm on August 20 to a roundabout in Brundall near to McDonalds.
Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow, and an officer left the scene at 12am.
Andre Smith, from Hethersett said: “I think there were at least two vehicles, and that one is a Norwich taxi.
“One of the vehicles is significantly damaged - the side is totally smashed in.”
Check for traffic updates on our live traffic map.
