Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called at 11.18pm on August 20 to a roundabout in Brundall near to McDonalds.

Fire crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow, and an officer left the scene at 12am.

Andre Smith, from Hethersett said: “I think there were at least two vehicles, and that one is a Norwich taxi.

“One of the vehicles is significantly damaged - the side is totally smashed in.”

