Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New powers to crack down on rogue landlords in the Fens

03 August, 2018 - 06:21
Rogue laandlords in the Fens could be fined £30,000 Picture: Archant

Rogue laandlords in the Fens could be fined £30,000 Picture: Archant

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Councillors have backed new powers which could see rogue landlords fined up to £30,000.

Fenland District Council has voted to adopt a new housing enforcement policy to help drive up standards in the private rental sector and get tough on those renting substandard and unsafe accommodation.

The civil penalties for the worst offenders will be used as an alternative and quicker way to launching criminal prosecutions in cases of serious housing offences.

Dee Laws, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for private sector housing, said: “Our approach will ensure prevention and intervention before enforcement action wherever possible. We will continue to work with and support landlords to ensure their properties are safe and in a good condition, but we will be tough with those who break the rules.

“By driving unscrupulous landlords who profit from providing poor quality and dangerous homes out of business, we can raise standards and give tenants the protection they need. If you’re a good landlord you should have nothing to fear.”

The new policy comes after the government introduced the civil penalties as part of its clamp down on criminal landlords, with local authorities now having the option to decide whether to prosecute or issue a penalty. Fines could be imposed for offences such as failing to comply with improvement notices and overcrowding.

The policy also incorporates new powers that allow the Council to recover the costs of enforcement from landlords whose properties are not up to scratch.

A report to councillors said this would help ensure that landlords who do comply with the law and the council tax payers do not have to meet all the costs of housing regulation.

Other key features of the policy using rent repayment orders for certain housing offences. These orders can require a landlord to repay rent back to the tenant or, in the case of rent through benefits, to the local authority.

From October, new property licensing rules will also mean landlords who rent out houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) where there are five or more people sharing, will have to apply to the council for a property licence to operate lawfully. Failure to secure a licence could result in a fine of up to £30,000.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast