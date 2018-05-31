Search

Cow rescued from ditch after becoming ‘deeply submersed’ in water

PUBLISHED: 10:18 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 28 August 2018

A cow was rescued from a ditch by Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Picture: Ian McMillan

Archant

A cow was rescued from a ditch near Blythburgh after a two hour long rescue.

The cow, which was deeply submersed in a water filled ditch close to a small river, had to wait for a vet to be called to check its welfare before being lifted out by a tractor.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm yesterday with the cow rescued at around 3.50pm.

Ben Horne, a firefighter from Lowestoft, said on Twiter: “Firefighters from #Lowestoft white watch and #Halesworth successfully and safely rescued a cow from a water filled ditch this afternoon near the A12 at Blythburgh working closely with the #farmer and #vet. #NotJustFires.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “It [the cow] was stuck in a river quite a way from a road so it difficult to get to.”

Three crews were called to the incident, with two from Lowestoft South and one from Halesworth attending, with specialist equipment used to free the bovine.

