Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Couple forced to flee Norwich flat as smoke fills ground floor of building

PUBLISHED: 11:40 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 25 August 2018

Thomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Thomas Cannon

Thomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Thomas Cannon

Archant

A couple were forced to flee their Norwich flat after smoke filled the ground floor of their building.

Thomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Luke PowellThomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Luke Powell

Thomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off.

The 23-year-old opened his door to see what was going on and saw a “sheet of smoke” at the bottom of the stairs.

“My first thought was to just run,” he said. “And so I got my girlfriend out of the building and called the fire service.

“It was really weird because the fire service was struggling to find the source of the fire.

Thomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Thomas CannonThomas Cannon was installing a wardrobe in his Ethel Road apartment on Friday (August 24) when he heard the fire alarm go off. Photo: Thomas Cannon

“They believed it was an electrical fire.”

He said no one was else was in the building at the time.

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham were called to the property, in the Thorpe Hamlet area of the city, shortly after 3.30pm.

They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 4.20pm, a fire service spokesman said.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Video: STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast