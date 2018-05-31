‘Outrageous and scary’ - councillor describes huge Hemsby blaze tackled by 95 firefighters

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Archant

A councillor and business owner has described the a large fire in Hemsby as “outrageous and scary”.

James Bensly. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. James Bensly. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

James Bensly, whose borough council ward includes Hemsby and Winterton, also has a cafe on Beach Road where former holiday camp Pontins caught fire last night.

He said: “I got a text from a neighbour saying there’s been a fire at the Pontins site, and because I’m heavily involved in the industry at the bottom of that road I went out there.

“It was quite a shock to see the scale of it thankfully the local police were very good and got the roads sorted in conjunction with the fire service.

“The scale of the fire was ginormous. We have had numerous fires there but not one this scale.

A large fire is being fought in Hemsby. PHOTO: Tim Edwards A large fire is being fought in Hemsby. PHOTO: Tim Edwards

“It’s becoming ridiculous now. How much is this costing to send the emergency services out? It’s annoying for the tax payer to say the least.

“It was outrageous and scary. Thankfully no one was hurt, that’s the main thing.

“I remember when it was open and I am a strong believer that it could open still.”

At its height the fire was attended by 15 fire crews and 95 fire fighters.

The scene at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. PHOTO: Michael Howes The scene at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. PHOTO: Michael Howes

Beach Road is also home to a quantity of businesses.

Councillor Bensly said: “If the road was still shut in the day it would have a massively detrimental effect on us all, but thanks to the emergency services we are all open and ready to go.”

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby.