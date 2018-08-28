Search

Council offers grants for day of community activities for older people

PUBLISHED: 09:40 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:48 06 September 2018

People taking part in a Silver Sunday event held in Scole in 2016. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Community groups planning to celebrate Silver Sunday, an annual day of free activities for older people, are being offered grants of up to £200 from South Norfolk Council.

Silver Sunday lunch hosted by members of Ditchingham Men's Shed. Picture: Courtesy of Men's Shed.Silver Sunday lunch hosted by members of Ditchingham Men's Shed. Picture: Courtesy of Men's Shed.

The council is working with the South Norfolk Older People’s Forum to help fund events held between the October 1 and 7 which bring older people together.

Council cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for community groups to showcase the many activities that happen throughout the year. It’s also a chance for the older generation to try something new, get out and about and meet new people.”

Last year, events included a community lunch, craft activities, exercise taster sessions, quizzes and bingo.

The grants to cover the associated with staging and promoting events or activities are open to community groups or organisations and town and parish councils based in South Norfolk.

An application form can be downloaded at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/community-grants. Applications close on September 22.

