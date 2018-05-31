Search

Could you win the ultimate gesture of love ahead of Cromer Carnival?

PUBLISHED: 12:15 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 08 August 2018

Wildcat Aerobatics are offering one lucky winner the chance to dedicate a heart in the sky to a special someone. Photo: Maisie Cruickshank

Wildcat Aerobatics are offering one lucky winner the chance to dedicate a heart in the sky to a special someone. Photo: Maisie Cruickshank

Archant

Could you be in with a chance of winning the ultimate gesture of love?

Norfolk aerobatics display team Wildcat Aerobatics will show off their sky-high routine at Cromer Carnival on Tuesday, August 14.

And the team are offering the chance for you to dedicate their signature manoeuvre - a smoky heart in the sky - to a special someone.

The dedication could serve as a romantic gesture, a heart-felt thank you, or a sign of true friendship.

The New Buckenham squad fly two Pitts Special biplanes.

Pilot Al Coutts, said: “We’re really looking forward to returning to Cromer.”

To be in with a chance of winning tell the team who you would like to dedicate the heart to and why.

The winner will get a special mention during the display commentary.

Visit Wildcat Aerobatics’ Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and comment on the competition post.

Entries close at midnight on Saturday, August 11 and the winner will be chosen by the team and notified by direct message.

For more information visit the team’s website.

