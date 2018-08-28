Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could Radio 1 Roadshow return to Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 09:16 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 05 September 2018

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Archant Library

It used to be the biggest thing to hit the seaside all summer - and now it’s set to hit the road again.

Thousands flock to The Green in Hunstanton for the Radio 1 Roadshow, 1995. Photo: Archant LibraryThousands flock to The Green in Hunstanton for the Radio 1 Roadshow, 1995. Photo: Archant Library

The man who ran the Radio 1 Roadshow for more than 20 years is hoping to bring it back to Norfolk.

Bristol-based promoter Tony Miles - better known to listeners as Smiley Miley - has bought the Radio 1 Roadshow rig.

The 65ft stage truck is currently being refurbished. Mr Miles said when the work is complete, he plans to tour the UK as Not The Radio 1 Roadshow.

The show was a summer tradition which spanned three decades, mixing musical A-listers with competitions, banter and practical jokes.

Radio 1 Roadshow in Hunstanton, 30th July 1996. Photo: Archant LibraryRadio 1 Roadshow in Hunstanton, 30th July 1996. Photo: Archant Library

In its heyday, it drew thousands to King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth before the BBC replaced it with a series of one-day festivals in 2000.

Mr Miles said he hoped to return to his old coastal stamping grounds.

“I did 22 years so I was synonymous with the roadshow,” he said. “Now I’ve bought the roadshow and I’m putting it back on the road next year as Not The Radio 1 Roadshow.

“It’s the 1990 rig, the 65ft rig the likes of Take That and Kylie have all appeared on. I just want to bring it back and have some fun.” A schedule has not yet been finalised for the tour, which is set to start at Easter.

Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, 2nd August 1995. Photo: Archant LibraryRadio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, 2nd August 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Mr Miles said while he would not currently rule out any resort, the show’s final itinerary would depend on sponsorship.

Some of the original roadshow’s DJs are likely to be behind the microphones once wagons roll.

“The likes of Mike Read and Dave Lee Travis are all working on a station called United DJs on the internet,” said Mr Miles. “They want to take it out on the road.”

The roadshow’s biggest audience was in 1992, when 100,000 packed into a park in Birmingham to celebrate Radio 1’s 25th anniversary with the help of bands Aswad, The Farm and Status Quo.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in King's Lynn, with Noel Edmonds, in 1974 Picture: ArchantThe Radio 1 Roadshow in King's Lynn, with Noel Edmonds, in 1974 Picture: Archant

It always drew thousands when it rocked up at Hunstanton Green or Great Yarmouth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Full scream ahead as Horror Train rolls into Norfolk this Halloween

Do you want to enter the crowded train at Loco's Horror Train event taking place on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: LOCO LICENSING

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Poll: Should all restaurants have to display calorie counts on menus?

The Department of Health is planning to enforce mandatory calorie labelling on all restaurant and cafe menus, the Daily Telegraph has reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Climbing a Christmas tree and swimming in the lake - what students in Norwich have been fined for revealed

The Christmas Tree in the University of East Anglia (UEA) square. A student was fined £100 for climbing it. Photo: Jono Read

Access ramp to beach closed due to cliff slips

The Happisburgh coast in 2018 where the ramp is in danger from erosion. Photo: Mike Page

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast