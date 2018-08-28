Could Radio 1 Roadshow return to Norfolk?

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth in 1992. Photo: Archant Library Archant Library

It used to be the biggest thing to hit the seaside all summer - and now it’s set to hit the road again.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands flock to The Green in Hunstanton for the Radio 1 Roadshow, 1995. Photo: Archant Library Thousands flock to The Green in Hunstanton for the Radio 1 Roadshow, 1995. Photo: Archant Library

The man who ran the Radio 1 Roadshow for more than 20 years is hoping to bring it back to Norfolk.

Bristol-based promoter Tony Miles - better known to listeners as Smiley Miley - has bought the Radio 1 Roadshow rig.

The 65ft stage truck is currently being refurbished. Mr Miles said when the work is complete, he plans to tour the UK as Not The Radio 1 Roadshow.

The show was a summer tradition which spanned three decades, mixing musical A-listers with competitions, banter and practical jokes.

Radio 1 Roadshow in Hunstanton, 30th July 1996. Photo: Archant Library Radio 1 Roadshow in Hunstanton, 30th July 1996. Photo: Archant Library

In its heyday, it drew thousands to King’s Lynn, Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth before the BBC replaced it with a series of one-day festivals in 2000.

Mr Miles said he hoped to return to his old coastal stamping grounds.

“I did 22 years so I was synonymous with the roadshow,” he said. “Now I’ve bought the roadshow and I’m putting it back on the road next year as Not The Radio 1 Roadshow.

“It’s the 1990 rig, the 65ft rig the likes of Take That and Kylie have all appeared on. I just want to bring it back and have some fun.” A schedule has not yet been finalised for the tour, which is set to start at Easter.

Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, 2nd August 1995. Photo: Archant Library Radio 1 Roadshow in Great Yarmouth, 2nd August 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Mr Miles said while he would not currently rule out any resort, the show’s final itinerary would depend on sponsorship.

Some of the original roadshow’s DJs are likely to be behind the microphones once wagons roll.

“The likes of Mike Read and Dave Lee Travis are all working on a station called United DJs on the internet,” said Mr Miles. “They want to take it out on the road.”

The roadshow’s biggest audience was in 1992, when 100,000 packed into a park in Birmingham to celebrate Radio 1’s 25th anniversary with the help of bands Aswad, The Farm and Status Quo.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in King's Lynn, with Noel Edmonds, in 1974 Picture: Archant The Radio 1 Roadshow in King's Lynn, with Noel Edmonds, in 1974 Picture: Archant

It always drew thousands when it rocked up at Hunstanton Green or Great Yarmouth.