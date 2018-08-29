Festival embracing creative arts to be set against backdrop of 18th century walled garden

Raynham Hall, the home of the Cosmic Roots Festival. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2014

An inaugural festival celebrating art and music is being held against the stunning backdrop of Raynham Hall’s 18th century walled garden.

Cosmic Roots Festival will be gracing the north Norfolk estate - which once cultivated pineapples - from September 6 to 9.

An assemblage of creative arts, guests will be invited to walk through the forest and along interactive trails featuring a mixture of organic and structural works of art.

The paths will then culminate in the Walled Garden Sculpture Park where a number of large scale works will be located. The highlight of these pieces will be how they change in response to the environment from dawn to dusk.

The weekend’s eclectic soundtrack features a diverse range of jazz bands, experimental ambient musicians, improvisational guitarists and vinyl selecting DJs.

The line-up includes RAMZi, Donna Leake, Jamie Tiller, Gatto Fritto, Lauren Hansom, Charlie Bones, Kiara Scuro, Elias Mazian and Elena Colombi, mixing alongside a collection of promoters.

Funked up jazz, dubbed out disco, rare world and new wave sounds will be heard at stages that have been acutely designed to express the atmosphere of each venue, including a scaffold structure to reflect the illuminated greenhouse it faces, a balloon vaulted tent and a mesmerising Wormhole inspired amphitheatre sheltered by the a tree canopy.

This idea for the festival first began with a forum called Rad (Radical) Cosmic Finds, which provided a platform for critical discussion of work, articles, thoughts and culture, and inspired a select group of like-minded individuals.

This group has since expanded after members felt compelled to found Cosmic Roots with the aim to provide a platform for artists, musical, dramatic and creative talent.

Tickets for the festival start from £65 plus booking fee and are available at www.residentadvisor.net/events/1088285. There will also be a £10 parking fee on arrival for any vehicles with less than three people in and all proceeds will be donated to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Children and Nature project: Sure Start with Nature.

For more information visit www.cosmicroots.co.uk or find on Instagram @cosmicrootsfestival or Facebook: @cosmicrootsfestival.