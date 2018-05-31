Search

Company offering free cleaning for war memorials to mark First World War centenary commemoration

PUBLISHED: 09:06 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 15 August 2018

Norfolk company VariBlast is offering to clean three war memorials for this year's Remembrance Day. Picture: VARIBLAST

An independent business has promised to clean three war memorials for free to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

VariBlast, a specialist cleaning company based in Framingham Pigot, is also offering the service to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Business founder Warren Farrow, 34, said: “It’s been a challenging 10 years, but very rewarding, and to celebrate we would like to give something back to the Norfolk community and those who gave so much some 100 years ago. We are offering a free cleaning service for three war memorials in the county in time for the very special Remembrance Day service in November this year.”

To enter email memorial@variblast.com with a picture of the memorial, the location some proof of permission and contact details. Only one entry can be made per memorial and the winning three entries will be drawn on October 1.

Visit www.variblast.com

