Community hub receives £10,000 from Big Lottery Fund

PUBLISHED: 17:02 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 28 August 2018

Boston Lodge in Lowestoft which has received £10,000 from the Big Lottery fund. Picture: Ormiston Families

Boston Lodge in Lowestoft which has received £10,000 from the Big Lottery fund. Picture: Ormiston Families

A community hub which offers a wide variety of services is celebrating being awarded £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Boston Lodge, based in Lowestoft, and owned by Ormiston Families provides a wide range of groups and activities including children’s music and dance classes, cooking classes, writing groups, fitness classes and mental health support activities.

The £10,000 will keep the building running to a good standard helping pay for maintenance and upkeep of the interior and exterior of the building, as well as security and specialist equipment for its services.

Sharon Tejada-Jimenez, service manager for Boston Lodge, said: “We are thrilled to receive £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund – thank you so much.

“This means the world to our service users, who can continue to enjoy a safe and comfortable environment that benefits them.

“With up to 1,000 members coming through Boston Lodges’ doors a week, and long opening hours throughout the day, wear and tear takes its toll, especially over the winter months.”

