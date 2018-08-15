Video

Community sets-up group to help remove more than 200 feral chickens

Chickens in the children's playground. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A Facebook group has been set-up to help reduce the number of feral chickens on a housing estate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents, landowners and chicken lovers from the surrounding area are forming groups to try and catch some of the 200 chickens and roosters that have taken over Ensign Way in Diss.

So far they have been able to remove one of the adult cockerels and three of the young cockerels.

The Ensign Way Chicken Removal and Re-homing Group hopes to clear the chickens by finding farmers and households who will be able to take care of them.

It was feared that if the chickens were taken away by an organisation they would be culled, but the RSPCA says this would not happen.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA would not cull these chickens as they appear to be living happy and healthy lives however if the council is looking to cull these birds we would do whatever we can to work with them and other charities to find alternatives.”