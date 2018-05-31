Popular comedy night set to return to Dereham in September

The Memorial Hall in Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A comedy night hosted by a writer and comic who has worked on popular TV shows including Have I Got News For You and The Graham Norton Show is set to return to Dereham in September.

The Red Card Comedy Club has organised the event to take place on Friday September 14 at the Dereham Memorial Hall and is set to be hosted by Robin Morgan, who has also performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Friends of the Memorial Hall spokesman, Tim Cara, said: “We really want the comedy nights in Dereham to succeed. Last year the atmosphere was electric and the audience roared with laughter all night.

“Three of the acts have gone on to national television since they came here and we’ve got a top line up coming again. We’ve kept the prices as low as we can and with free parking and a full bar on offer, it’ll be a great way to start the weekend, without the cost and bother of going into the City.”

The headline act of the evening will be Jeff Innocent, a cockney comedian voted the UK’s best live comedian in 2016 at the Comics’ Comic Awards, who has also received positive reviews in newspapers such as The Guardian.

Also performing at the event is Diane Spencer, a former teacher who left the profession to become a comedian and has since been viewed more than 1 million times on YouTube.

Nominee for Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer Tom Toal completes the bill, who performed his first show in Leicester and Edinburgh back in 2010 and has also opened for Rob Brydon during his 2017 tour.

The Red Card Comedy Club is a Norfolk based group putting together events such as the Norwich Comedy Festival and also hosts shows at Carrow Road.

In recent times, well-known comedians such as Michael McIntyre, Reginald D Hunter, Sarah Milican, Micky Flanagan and Terry Alderton have graced the stage at Norwich City Football Club and the club will also be holding events at The Garage in Norwich from September onwards.

Tickets for the event are priced at £13 and can be bought online or from Bright and Beautiful Flowers on Wellington Road, Dereham.