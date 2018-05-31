“Even the name of the town is sarcastic”: comedian Jimmy Carr puts Great Yarmouth in his sights as he plays Britannia Pier

Comedian Jimmy Carr played a show in Great Yarmouth last night - and even had a gag ready for the seaside town.

Carr - known for his appearances on TV panel shows 8 out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year - played the Britannia Pier on Friday night as part of his summer tour.

And just before he took the stage, he tweeted a joke about the town - in his usual cutting style.

“I’m in Great Yarmouth, an excellent place to perform comedy. Even the name of the town is sarcastic,” he said.

The gag was met with praise for his performance on the night - although some did object to the joke.