Coastguard issues warning after teenage girl injured at Happisburgh

PUBLISHED: 18:51 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 05 August 2018

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

The Air Ambulance landing at Happisburgh beach to reports of a cliff falling on a woman. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

Visitors to the Norfolk coast this weekend are being urged to keep a safe distance from the top and bottom of the cliffs.

The warning issued by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency comes after a teenage girl was injured at Happisburgh on Friday (August 3).

At 4.30pm on Friday HM Coastguard was alerted to the incident at Happisburgh Beach where a casualty at the base of the cliff was injured by a relatively small cliff fall.

She was airlifted to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance with suspected head and back injuries.

Bacton Coastguard Rescue Team said many cliffs have become particularly unstable after the very dry weather, followed by recent rain and now drier conditions in the warm weather which has created a higher risk of instability than normal.

The advice is to avoid walking anywhere near the edge of the top of cliffs and also do not sit too near the base of cliffs in case of a fall.

