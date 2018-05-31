Search

Co Op sticker swap session sees grandparents and children alike attempt to fill their books

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 23 August 2018

The GoGoHares sticker swap at Laundry Lane Co Op in Thorpe. Picture: GroundworkEast/Twitter

The GoGoHares sticker swap at Laundry Lane Co Op in Thorpe. Picture: GroundworkEast/Twitter

A sticker swap session held in Norwich has attracted hundreds, from children to grandparents, all hoping to complete their GoGoHares sticker book.

The session was held at the Laundry Lane East of England Co Op in Thorpe, and was hailed a ‘fantastic success’ by organisers.

Lewis Upfon, community events manager for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex at the East of England Co op said: “Hundreds turned out today despite the weather, which we thought might put a few off.

“We had people walking away with full sticker books which was fantastic to see. I think it’s just really good to engage in the community like this.”

He added: “I think parents really enjoy it because they’re getting their kids out and about, they’re not all stuck inside. “From the reaction today I’d definitely say there’s the demand there for us to do more, but whether we will or not is yet to be decided.”

