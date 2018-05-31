Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cash only as card machines go down in East of England Co-Op stores

PUBLISHED: 08:15 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 15 August 2018

East of England Co-op are unable to take card payments this morning Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

East of England Co-op are unable to take card payments this morning Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Archant

Convenience store customers were urged to have cash ready as customers experienced problems paying using chip and pin machines.

The East of England Co-op took to Twitter this morning to explain staff would only be able to accept cash while they worked to fix the problem, which was affecting some stores.

“We’re only able to accept cash at the moment, due to a problem with our chip and pin machines,” said the company on Twitter.

“We are working really hard to get this sorted as soon as we can and are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Shoppers took to social media to express their disdain at the lack of cashless options in store over the past few days.

One shopper reported said that there had been “chaos” in the Framlingham branch of the store on Tuesday afternoon evening, while customer Kirsty Old said that she wish she had known about the problems before visiting her local branch.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “Like many other retailers, we are currently experiencing issues with taking card payments at a number of our food stores across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.

“We are working closely with the provider to implement a fix to resolve this issue and will update our customers as soon as we are able to do so.”

The issue is believed to have begun on Tuesday and has affected a number of other major retailers.

Marks and Spencer customers across the country faced similar issues on Tuesday, with some stores having to put up signs to tell customers they were unable to accept anything but cash.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night roundabout crash near to McDonald’s

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast