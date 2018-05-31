Search

North Norfolk windmill voted region’s best window with a view

PUBLISHED: 13:02 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 29 August 2018

Cley Windmill has been voted the east of England's best window with a view. Photo: MyGlazing.com

Cley Windmill has been voted the east of England’s best window with a view. Photo: MyGlazing.com

Archant

A windmill in a north Norfolk village has been voted the east of England’s best window with a view.

Cley Next The Sea windmill on a bright winter day. Photo by Mark BullimoreCley Next The Sea windmill on a bright winter day. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Cley Windmill, in Cley next the sea, beat Norwich’s Rooftop Gardens to the title following a public vote.

And the 18th century windmill will now go up against windows from nine other regions to compete in the national competition, run by the consumer advice site, MyGlazing.com.

Marketing director, James Lee, said: “We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Cley Windmill for being voted the East of England’s best window with a view.

“It truly is a great feat given the standard of entries we received this year.”

The public vote for the national winner closes on Sunday, September 30 and everyone who votes will be entered to win a camera.

MyGlazing.com will announce the national winner in October.

To vote, visit the competition website.

