North Norfolk windmill voted region’s best window with a view

A windmill in a north Norfolk village has been voted the east of England’s best window with a view.

Cley Windmill, in Cley next the sea, beat Norwich’s Rooftop Gardens to the title following a public vote.

And the 18th century windmill will now go up against windows from nine other regions to compete in the national competition, run by the consumer advice site, MyGlazing.com.

Marketing director, James Lee, said: “We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Cley Windmill for being voted the East of England’s best window with a view.

“It truly is a great feat given the standard of entries we received this year.”

The public vote for the national winner closes on Sunday, September 30 and everyone who votes will be entered to win a camera.

MyGlazing.com will announce the national winner in October.

To vote, visit the competition website.