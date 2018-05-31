Final preparations under way for Blickling Proms and Classic Ibiza events

Setting up the stage for the Blickling Proms/ Classic Ibiza events. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Final preparations are being made for one of the county’s biggest open-air events.

The stage is being erected on the Blickling estate in north Norfolk for the Classic Ibiza/ Blickling Proms events on Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11.

However, fans of the firework display at the end of the Proms event will be disappointed, as it’s been cancelled due to the dry hot conditions.

Classic Ibiza on Friday will feature a playlist of White Island party anthems performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and international DJ Goldierocks.

And the Greatest British Prom on Saturday will celebrate the RAF centenary and begin with a flypast by the Rolls-Royce Spitfire.

The National Symphony Orchestra will perform RAF-inspired music for Last Night of The Proms fans including Rule Britannia, Land of Hope & Glory, Jerusalem and more.

And, as the sun begins to fade, the AeroSPARX display duo will shoot into the Blickling sky, in a blaze of colour and pyrotechnics.

Revival Productions director Lisa Ward said: “All 7,500 tickets for Friday night have been sold, so there will be no tickets available on the gate. We had 1,000 extra tickets for the show this year.

“We are expecting to see in the region of 5,000 tickets sold again for the Proms.

“We have cancelled the fireworks display, as it would be irresponsible to go ahead with it, because everywhere is so dry.

“This will be the seventh year we’ve done the proms and the third year for Ibiza. They have become part of the social calendar.

“Ibiza is a real party and it’s an extra special year for the proms, with the centenary of the RAF. Servicemen and women from RAF Marham will perform a sunset ceremony. There will be 60 uniformed personnel and it will be really spectacular.

“We love coming to Blickling as it’s where we started. It’s a lovely venue and the people are so lovely. So many people keep coming back each year. The audiences for Friday and Saturday are completely different.”

