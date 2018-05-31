Thousands dance away to the sound of Ibiza anthems at Blickling Park

Classic Ibiza anthems concert at Blickling Hall, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass Photography (C)James Bass 2017

Were you at Classic Ibiza featuring Urban Soul Orchestra at Blickling Estate on Friday night?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Classic Ibiza night at Blicking Park. Picture: SUBMITTED. Classic Ibiza night at Blicking Park. Picture: SUBMITTED.

It was a Friday night and over in the Mediterranean island of Ibiza at 10pm, it was a balmy 26 degrees and the 20-somethings were making their way to clubs in short skirts and tight white jeans. Over 1000 miles away in Norfolk, the temperature may have been considerably lower and the average age higher but the atmosphere was just as sizzling as the spirit of Ibiza was celebrated in a night of dance anthems at Blickling Park.

Incongruous though it may have been in the grounds of a National Trust treasure and with more Hunter wellies and Schoffel waistcoats than crop tops and denim shorts, looking at the mass of people gyrating in the front pit, near the stage, you still could have mistaken the scene for a nightclub in the Med in the 90s in terms of energy and spirit.

Classic Ibiza featuring Urban Soul Orchestra, supporting Nelson’s Journey, began with a chill out set with the likes of Moby’s Why Does My Heart Feel so Bad To Everything But The Girl’s Missing, to the much later released Mr Probz’s Waves and ending in the rousing William Orbit’s Barber’s Adagio for Strings which just made the heart beat that little bit faster. Then it was into the pit for the dance set. DJ Goldierocks whipped the crowd into a frenzy for the last hour which saw nineties dance queen Sonique bring us Sky and I put a Spell On You. For the 40 somethings it took you back to those Hy’s club nights in Norwich. For the youngsters, how cool to see a Spotify favourite played out for real?

If you were in the pit, you were part of a heaving mass, and we sang out the words to Show Me Love, Rhythm is a Dancer, Let Me Be Your Fantasy and probably the one which made many of us hoarse, Eric Prydz’ Call On Me.

Throw in a bit of Chase and Status’ Blind Faith, my personal favourite, David Guetta’s Titanium, and Don’t You Worry Child and our transportation back to the nineties was complete.

The orchestra were electrifying, Sonique sounded and looked just like she did all those years ago and Goldierocks…well she rocked!

Norfolk just wanted to have fun on Friday night – and boy, it did.