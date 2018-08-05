Search

More than 100 classic cars gather at cathedral before journey past Broads and mills

PUBLISHED: 14:52 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 05 August 2018

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Classic and pre-war cars gathered at Norwich Cathedral as they kicked off an annual car run.

Roughly 120 cars headed to the city landmark on Saturday morning for the start of the Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run.

It was the 11th event, which kicks off the Diocese of Norwich’s Open Churches week, during which many religious sites open their doors to the public.

The collection included 27 pre-war and pre-1950s models, with names from the past including Riley, Humber and Singer alongside better-known models such as Jaguar, Porsche and Rolls Royce.

They soon headed off on the Mills and Broads route, which took them on a 65-mile winding journey through Broadland, passing the county’s beloved Broads, mills and 30 of its churches.

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. The Bishop of Norwich, The Rt Rev Graham James, waving the cars off. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. The Bishop of Norwich, The Rt Rev Graham James, waving the cars off. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Seven stops along the way meant drivers saw lesser-known areas of the county, before the route came to a close at the Church of St Mary in Martham.

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. The Bishop of Norwich, The Rt Rev Graham James. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. The Bishop of Norwich, The Rt Rev Graham James. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Open Churches Classic Car Run, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

