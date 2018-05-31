Search

City church to hold pet service

PUBLISHED: 07:56 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:56 01 August 2018

Finlay, the Vicar’s dog. Photo: Rev Laura Baker

Finlay, the Vicar's dog. Photo: Rev Laura Baker

Pet owners would be barking mad not to attend a Norwich church’s first animal service!

Christ Church on Magdalen Road, New Catton, is inviting animals and animal lovers alike to take part in a service on Saturday August 4, 3pm, to celebrate their pets.

The service will be followed by an animal quiz at Whalebone pub opposite the church.

The Rev Laura Baker, vicar Of Christ Church, will take the service on the day alongside her dog, Finlay.

She said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity to bring people in the community together.

“I’ve met so many dog walkers in Sewell Park over my first five months here that I thought it would be great to celebrate our pets in church. I’m delighted to be doing this as a joint event with the Whalebone Pub.

“All animals are welcome and my little dog will be wearing his bow tie for the occasion.”

The animal quiz will be raising money for Hillside Animal Sanctuary and the prizes for have been donated by Willow vets in Norwich.

