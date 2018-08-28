Churches put on special activity week in Sheringham for youngsters

Sheringham BeachLife activity week. Pictures: Gareth Gabriel Film and Photo. Archant

About 300 children and young people attended the Sheringham BeachLife activity week, which was held on the clifftop and beach at the end of August.

A joint venture by the churches in Sheringham and aimed at engaging with youngsters, it was the seventh successive summer it has taken place.

For the first time, there was a pop-up café offering free teas and coffees to the children’s parents.

Peter Skivington, one of the organisers, said: “There are nearly 60 volunteers on the team, and it’s great to see how so many different people from the town’s churches work together as a great team.”

Next year’s outreach will run from August 27 to August 30, but Sheringham youngsters will not have to wait until next summer to continue the fun, as the team is already planning for a light party on Wednesday, October 31, and another BeachLife Extra Fun Day during the February half-term.