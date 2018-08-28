Search

Youth charity gets in Christmas spirit with children’s competition

PUBLISHED: 10:18 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 31 August 2018

Open Youth Trust Centre at Bank Plain, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Open Youth Trust Centre at Bank Plain, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

A youth charity is already getting into the festive spirit by asking children to get creative for a new competition.

One child aged between four and 12 will have the chance to see their own Christmas card design printed by OPEN Youth Trust.

It is free to enter with one entry per child.

The winning design will be printed and sold to raise funds for OPEN Youth Trust, and the lucky winner will receive a framed image of their entry and a pack of the winning Christmas card.

To enter, send designs to OPEN Youth Trust via post to Harriet Davies, fundraising coordinator, or drop it into their box office on 20 Bank Plain.

Entrees are asked to ensure the design is labelled with the name, address and date of birth of the artist.

All entries must be received by September 30, 2018.

For more information on the Christmas Card competition email harriet@opennorwich.org.uk.

