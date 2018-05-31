Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Norwich church hosts first pets service

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 05 August 2018

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

It certainly wasn’t your usual church service.

On Saturday, Christ Church, on Magdalen Road in New Catton, was filled with animals as it hosted its first ever pets service.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In total, 23 owners brought 12 dogs to the service, which was followed by an animal quiz at the nearby Whalebone pub to raise cash for Hillside Animal Sanctuary, which is based in Frettenham near Norwich.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reverend Laura Baker, the church’s new vicar, said all the dogs were blessed at the altar rail - along with one child’s electronic toy hamster.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

She said £100 was then raised at the quiz, with one family winning a hamper of dog and cat goodies from Willow Vets in Norwich, and described the day as “very successful”.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I’m delighted with how it went and I’m hoping it will grow each year,” she said. “It was brilliant to join the church up with the pub and the park.”

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLYPet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast