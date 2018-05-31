Video

Norwich church hosts first pets service

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

It certainly wasn’t your usual church service.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday, Christ Church, on Magdalen Road in New Catton, was filled with animals as it hosted its first ever pets service.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

In total, 23 owners brought 12 dogs to the service, which was followed by an animal quiz at the nearby Whalebone pub to raise cash for Hillside Animal Sanctuary, which is based in Frettenham near Norwich.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Reverend Laura Baker, the church’s new vicar, said all the dogs were blessed at the altar rail - along with one child’s electronic toy hamster.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

She said £100 was then raised at the quiz, with one family winning a hamper of dog and cat goodies from Willow Vets in Norwich, and described the day as “very successful”.

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I’m delighted with how it went and I’m hoping it will grow each year,” she said. “It was brilliant to join the church up with the pub and the park.”

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. Rev Laura Baker with her Yorkshire Terrier, Finlay. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Pet service at Christ Church New Catton. David and Anita Myhill with their dog, Monty. Picture: ANTONY KELLY