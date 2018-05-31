Search

Children raise hundreds of pounds to help the homeless at family fun day

PUBLISHED: 15:15 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 08 August 2018

Elsie Bullock-Dye, seven, at the Shelter fundraiser she helped organise at Topcroft Social Club. Picture: TOYAH DYE

Elsie Bullock-Dye, seven, at the Shelter fundraiser she helped organise at Topcroft Social Club. Picture: TOYAH DYE

TOYAH DYE

It started as a simple act of concern for rough sleepers around Norwich.

Alex Betts, six, with his homemade marmalade which he sold at the Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club. Picture: MANDY BETTSAlex Betts, six, with his homemade marmalade which he sold at the Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club. Picture: MANDY BETTS

And after pulling together, a team of like-minded and determined children helped raise £735 for the homelessness and housing charity Shelter.

Christopher Betts, three, at the Shelter fundraiser inTopcroft Social Club. Picture: MANDY BETTSChristopher Betts, three, at the Shelter fundraiser inTopcroft Social Club. Picture: MANDY BETTS

The idea for a family fun-day at the Topcroft Social Club was thought up by Elsie Bullock-Dye, seven, from Thains Lane in East Runton, who became upset after seeing homeless people on the streets.

The Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club, organised by a group of Norfolk home-educated children. Picture: MANDY COVENTRYThe Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club, organised by a group of Norfolk home-educated children. Picture: MANDY COVENTRY

Along with around eight other home-schooled youngsters from Norfolk, aged five-seven, she organised what homemade crafts the group would sell and what activities families would enjoy.

The Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club, organised by a group of Norfolk home-educated children. Picture: MANDY COVENTRYThe Shelter fundraiser at Topcroft Social Club, organised by a group of Norfolk home-educated children. Picture: MANDY COVENTRY

Around 200 people came to the successful fundraiser.

Elsie’s mother, Toyah Dye, 37, who is a part-time carer as well as being a full-time home educator, said: “I’m really proud of the children and really pleased. They were really proud of each other and had a great day.

“To put some effort and work into something really brilliant is a nice achievement for them. They also learned how to be kind and caring for the community, which is really important.”

In the run-up to the event the children, who know each other through the Dandelion Education outdoor nursery in Marsham, watched videos on homelessness to learn about the issue.

Ms Dye, who also has an eight-month-old girl and two-year-old boy, added: “I know Elsie was very upset when she saw homeless people in the city.”

The young organising committee also made their own crew t-shirts and painted rocks with messages about homelessness to spread across the county.

On the day, the stalls and games included homemade marmalade, biscuits and crafts as well as a coconut shy and a game where people threw sacks through a monsters’ mouths.

Occupational therapist Mandy Betts, 38, from Taverham, whose six-year-old son Alex sold his homemade marmalade at the event, said: “I thought it was a lovely example of home education when children develop a passion for something.”

Charity learning manager Chloe Ramone, 38, from Coltishall, whose six-year-old son Louie was involved in the fundraiser, said it helped bring people together.

It is hoped that the charitable youngsters will continue the event each year for different charities.

