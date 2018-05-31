The latest on last night’s Yarmouth collisions which left three people with minor injuries

The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young child was struck by a car in Great Yarmouth last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Trafalgar Road, next to St George’s Park, at around 5.35pm.

Officers confirmed this morning that the six year old girl suffered “slight injury” and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

They spoke to people at the scene and are keen to hear from other witnesses. The road was closed for a short period.

Meanwhile Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Harfrey’s roundabout close to Suffolk Road at around 5.20pm.

The crash involving a van and a Renault Clio caused long delays with people on social media reporting journeys of up to two hours to cross the town.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the van driver was uninjured but fire crews had to take the top off the Clio to rescue the driver and passenger inside.

Both casualties were taken to the JPH where they were treated for “slight injuries” and whiplash.

They were discharged and returned home later the same evening.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101.