Three people taken to hospital after chemical leak at holiday park

An investigation is to be launched after three people were taken to hospital following chemical leak at Broadland Sands Holiday Park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An investigation is to be launched following a chemical leak at a holiday park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place at Broadland Sands, in Corton, near Lowestoft, on Saturday, August 11.

The spillage, occurred in the plant room of the park’s swimming pool.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service where called to the park at 10.50am.

In total, six crews arrived at the holiday park but were stood down by 11.46am.

A spokesperson for Park Holidays, which runs the Lowestoft park said: “Three members of staff were taken to hospital as a precaution but after examination where discharged. No guests where involved, the spillage was cleared up very quickly and the swimming pool remained open.”