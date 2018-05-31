Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community centre to host largest open day to date

PUBLISHED: 13:02 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 15 August 2018

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

An open day is set to bring residents together to celebrate the growing success of a community and business hub.

A number of activities will be taking place at the Charles Burrell Centre annual open day in Thetford, on Sunday, September 2.

From 10am to 3pm, there will be tours, taster sessions, demonstrations and live music, including Thundercats Cheerleaders, Jazzercise, Thetford Hockey Club, Tiger Fitness, Centre Stage School of Dance, Zumba Lou and Smash Ink.

The centre, in Staniforth Road, is currently used by 48 permanent tenants with more than 123 other organisations hiring space in the past year.

A spokesman said: “With an ever increasing list of tenants and sessional hirers this is an opportunity to showcase tenants and other local businesses whilst raising much needed funds towards their Power to Change project to renovate unused spaces across the centre.”

To book your place call 01842 779867.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast