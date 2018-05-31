Community centre to host largest open day to date

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: Ian Burt

An open day is set to bring residents together to celebrate the growing success of a community and business hub.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of activities will be taking place at the Charles Burrell Centre annual open day in Thetford, on Sunday, September 2.

From 10am to 3pm, there will be tours, taster sessions, demonstrations and live music, including Thundercats Cheerleaders, Jazzercise, Thetford Hockey Club, Tiger Fitness, Centre Stage School of Dance, Zumba Lou and Smash Ink.

The centre, in Staniforth Road, is currently used by 48 permanent tenants with more than 123 other organisations hiring space in the past year.

A spokesman said: “With an ever increasing list of tenants and sessional hirers this is an opportunity to showcase tenants and other local businesses whilst raising much needed funds towards their Power to Change project to renovate unused spaces across the centre.”

To book your place call 01842 779867.