Hunstanton man to walk 100 miles for charity

PUBLISHED: 08:50 09 August 2018

Some of the team that will be helping to raise money for Dementia UK; David Youngs, Neil Woodhouse, Nigel Jeavons, Ray Harkins and Malcolm Tuff Picture: Courtesy of Partnership Plus

A man from Hunstanton has set himself a 100-mile walking challenge in aid of a charity close to his heart.

Nigel Jeavons will tackle the Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path in just five days, starting at Rushford on August 20 and finishing in Cromer on August 24 in aid of Dementia UK.

Mr Jeavons, who works for Hughes Electrical in Hunstanton, lost his mother to the illness a few years ago.

He will be walking between 15 and 19 miles per day along with his colleagues and travelling companions - David Youngs from Wisbech, Neil Woodhouse from Fakenham, Stuart Baker from Swaffham, Ray Harkins from King’s Lynn, Mark Morley from Newmarket and area manager Malcolm Tuff.

Mr Jeavons said: “Dementia UK is very special to me and I am aiming to raise over £1,000 to help it continue with the great work it does helping people living with the condition.”

To donate, visit: gofundme.com/peddars-way-100-miles.

