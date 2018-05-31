Broads charities final farewell to retired members

From left: David Prettyman, Frank James and Chris Peck stand in the new slipway at the Nancy Oldfield Trust, in Neatishead. Jonathan Chadd was not able to attend. Picture: Nancy Oldfield Trust Nancy Oldfield Trust

A major Norfolk Broads charity has paid tribute to four retiring trustees with a combined total of almost 50 years’ service.

The quartet are standing down from the board of the Nancy Oldfield Trust, which offers boating opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged visitors.

Frank James, a former senior Norfolk Police officer, has retired as chairman of the organisation, after almost a decade in the post.

David Prettyman, who has a background in social care, has been a Trustee since 2005 and has held the positions of vice chair, HR lead and trustee with a special focus on fund raising. He first became involved with the Trust as a volunteer sailing instructor for three years before that.

Chris Peck has been a Trustee for around six years and served as finance director, while Jonathan Chadd, a solicitor, has had the longest service of all, having joined in 1998.

Val Khambatta, the new chairman, paid tribute to all four. “We are so grateful for the time, support, enthusiasm and expertise that all have given. Their role in the Trust’s development has been immense.”

Mr James said: “Trustees will come and go, but the most important thing is the service we provide to visitors, and to take forward the progress which has been made in the last few years.”

He highlighted the completion of a new slipway, recently installed at the charity’s Neatishead headquarters, as an example of the sort of significant steps the organisation has been taking in recent years.

The facility - which was made possible by a number of generous grants – has improved access to the Trust’s fleet of boats and also helps with their maintenance.

As a result of other recent changes, the Trust is now also able to offer visitors improved and upgraded residential accommodation at its bungalow throughout the year - rather than just over the summer.

Supported by a large number of trained volunteers, who provide support for all the activities, the Trust provides a full range of water-based activities through the summer for both residential and day visitors as both individuals and groups but has capacity to offer more in off peak periods. It is now trying to encourage greater use of its facilities during the winter months, by promoting its accommodation as an ideal location for groups involved in activities such as birdwatching, walking, and cycling, as well as boating.

The Trust was established in the 1980s by Richard Kenyon and is named after his parents, Nancy and Oldfield.

For more information, visit their website.