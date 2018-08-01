Search

Charity football match will help young athletes

01 August, 2018 - 14:00
Two of the match organisers, Megan Colley and Kayleigh Capps. Picture: The Nottingham

Archant

Two young athletes will benefit from a charity football match.

The Dereham and Thetford branches of The Nottingham building society will play each other, with money raised helping the sporting ambitions of the two local SportsAid athletes.

They are England girls youth footballer Blue Wilson, 16, from Sheringham, and wheelchair athlete Will Smith, 22, who is from the Dereham area.

Kick-off is at 1pm on September 9 at Rocklands All Saints’ ground, Attleborough.

There will be food and drink, a bar, music and a raffle.

Dereham branch customer service consultant Kayleigh Capps said: “Thanks to the support of many organisations and people in Dereham and Thetford we have been able to set up a match between two teams who love the beautiful game and there will also be lots of things going on besides the game too to make it a really fun day for all.”

