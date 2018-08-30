Special charity football match helps to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot

A group of footy fans helped to raise funds at a charity match in aid of a Dereham baby recently diagnosed with a genetic condition.

When nearly five-month-old Jack Smith was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, the town’s community rallied together to help the poorly tot.

His mum Lauren Clark, who is part of the bar team at The Railway Tavern, said the condition makes the muscles weaker and causes problems with movement. It also means that Jack’s life expectancy is shortened.

Speaking after the football match, she said: “Absolutely amazing! Thank you so so much to you all.”

Organised by landlord Paul Sandford, the match Dereham Taverners vs Tavern Old Boys at Scarning playing field, saw supporters dig deep into their pockets to help. A total of £220 was raised for baby Jack.

Mr Sandford said: “Thanks to all that turned out - finished 6-4 to the young guns.”