Special charity football match helps to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot

30 August, 2018 - 11:00
Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is The Railway tavern landlord Paul Sandford with Jack Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is The Railway tavern landlord Paul Sandford with Jack Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

A group of footy fans helped to raise funds at a charity match in aid of a Dereham baby recently diagnosed with a genetic condition.

Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Tavern Old Boys. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORDCharity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Tavern Old Boys. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

When nearly five-month-old Jack Smith was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, the town’s community rallied together to help the poorly tot.

His mum Lauren Clark, who is part of the bar team at The Railway Tavern, said the condition makes the muscles weaker and causes problems with movement. It also means that Jack’s life expectancy is shortened.

Speaking after the football match, she said: “Absolutely amazing! Thank you so so much to you all.”

Organised by landlord Paul Sandford, the match Dereham Taverners vs Tavern Old Boys at Scarning playing field, saw supporters dig deep into their pockets to help. A total of £220 was raised for baby Jack.

Charity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Dereham Taverners. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORDCharity football match to raise funds for poorly Dereham tot Jack Smith. Pictured is the Dereham Taverners. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

Mr Sandford said: “Thanks to all that turned out - finished 6-4 to the young guns.”

