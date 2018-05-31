Charity clay shoot aims to raise thousands

The clay shoot is hoping to raise thousands. Picture: Elliott Simpson Elliott Simpson

When it comes to charity events the normal ideas are a bake sale or fun run not shooting.

But the Hoxne annual clay shoot, in North Suffolk, is aiming to raise a large amount to help support the village.

Organiser Alan Bryant said: ”Over the last few years the shoot has raised in excess of £2,000 each year.

“The money is split between the village playing field and St Edmunds primary school. This year we would like to raise even more and welcome people of all ages and abilities to come along and take part.”

The shoot takes place at Oakley Park, on the outskirts of Hoxne, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 2.

It has become an annual event and grown in popularity since the first shoot was staged more than thirteen years ago.

Previous money raised has provided a mini bus for Hoxne St Edmunds Primary School and towards play equipment on the village playing field.