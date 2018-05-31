RAF team to roll tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS Archant

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of rolling an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

For 19 years, Flight Sergeant Jordan Brown bravely served Queen and country as a member of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

But after suffering a seizure at his home last year, the active and hard-working servicemen based at RAF Honington, near Thetford, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour the size of a large orange on the left side of his brain.

Surgeons failed to remove the tumour, meaning it is now terminal - but the family are trying to raise money for research which might help to save his life.

Moved by the news of what happened to Fl Sgt Brown, Siobhan White and four friends from RAF Honington have decided to take on the challenge on Wednesday, September 19.

“Following the tragic loss of my step-dad to a brain tumour in 2015, Jordan’s story really touched my heart,” she said. “It wasn’t a question of if I would do a fundraiser for Jordan, it was a question of what and when.

“Myself and my husband have vowed to support Jordan and his family for as long as they need us.”

Of the fundraiser, she said: “It had to be an event that stuck out and would not be in the slightest bit easy to conquer because let’s face it, there is nothing about this awful disease that is easy to conquer.”

Fl Sgt Brown said: “What incredible work by a great group of ladies.

“Thank you so much for all your love and support, we are behind you all the way.”

Station Commander at RAF Honington, Group Captain David Tait, added: “I wish this stalwart group of ladies all the very best of luck with this incredible challenge for an incredible cause.

“Jordan Brown’s story has touched the hearts of everyone at Honington and this is another example of how supportive the community here have been.

“I will be following their progress every flip of the way.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/5girls1tyre to donate to the challenge.

To follow the ladies’ progress, for updates and videos of their training visit 5KM Tyre Flip 2018 on Facebook.