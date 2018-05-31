Charity boxing raises £1500 for Swaffham charity

Stuart Gollands from the Black Swan Care Group presents a cheque to Katie Fullilove and Clare Peak of Family Action. Picture: Supplied by Stuart Gollands. Archant

A care group has raised £1500 for a Swaffham charity which aims to provide support to those in poverty or social isolation.

Stuart Gollands, senior regional manager of the Black Swan Care Group, took part in a charity boxing match following 14 weeks of intensive training and was sponsored by the care group itself as well as its suppliers.

He said: “As a company we have been supporting the Family Action Group as our charity for just over 15 months. I wanted to raise some much needed funds for them and decided to challenge myself by taking part in a corporate boxing event with Tower Fitness trained by Jackson Williams.”

Family Action are currently running an ESCAPE Allotment Project, which includes therapeutic horticultural sessions for people to take part in.

Clare Peak of Family Action said: “We are very grateful to Stuart and to the Black Swan Group for all the support they have given us over the last year. It has made a significant contribution towards being able to continue to deliver the therapeutic sessions.”